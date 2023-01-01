How can I register a block to the admin panel?

Hi. I'd like to render my CoverBlockComponent block.

How do I register the block within the admin panel? I've created a CoverBlockFields.ts file -

// blocks/CoverBlock/fields.ts import { Block } from 'payload/types'; import { MediaType } from '../../collections/Media'; export type CoverBlockType = { blockType: 'content'; blockName?: string; content: unknown; image: MediaType; }; const CoverBlock: Block = { slug: 'cover', labels: { singular: 'Cover', plural: 'Covers', }, fields: [ { name: 'content', label: 'Heading', type: 'richText', required: true, }, { name: 'feature', label: 'Cover Image', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'media', required: true, }, ], }; export default CoverBlock;

// CoverBlockComponent.ts import Image from 'next/image'; import { CoverBlockType } from './CoverBlockFields'; const CoverBlockComponent: React.FC<CoverBlockType> = (props) => { const { content, image } = props; return ( <div> <Image src={`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL}/media/${image.filename}`} alt={image.alt} width={image.width} height={image.height} /> <RichText content={content} /> </div> ); }; export default CoverBlockComponent;

// CoverPage.tsx

import React from 'react'; import { CoverBlockType } from '../blocks/CoverBlock/CoverBlockFields'; import CoverBlockComponent from '../blocks/CoverBlock/CoverBlockComponent'; const getStaticProps= async () => { const res = await fetch(`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL}/api/blocks`); const blocks = await res.json(); return { props: { blocks } }; }; const CoverPage = (props) => { const { blocks } = props; return ( <CoverBlockComponent blocks={blocks} /> ); }; export default CoverPage;

I'm confused. In the admin panel I can create a page and add a block to that. I see I can add my CoverPage block fields file to the Page.ts Collection file. When I create a page, add my CoverPage block and upload the image and add a caption and save that page, it's stored in the database. Is this a normal approach to creating pages - using the admin dashboard? Or should I add pages to the Pages folder within Nextjs. I assume I should use Payload admin panel and then render the page, or the block that's located within a page?

I think I get it now. If the admin is the content manager, I don't want them designing pages, but they should have the freedom to create new posts, such as blog and event posts. Those posts should have a standard structture which I can setup using blocks. They then create the post, add the block, upload the content and Nextjs renders the pages by mapping over all of them by fetching the page slugs.... something like that.