How can i Send collections id to custom component ?

So this is a field of a collection. Now what i want is to send the id of the a collection let's say i have collection buses now id of a bus i want to send to the custom component.
like we can get data of fields using const [fields, dispatchFields] = useAllFormFields();
here i also want the id. which is not here.
This may be a scenario for a collection hook, like beforeUpdate or beforeRead
Because you won't know the ID ahead of time
Then again, in this case, if the collection isn't changing, you could just manually pass the collection ID
how can i do that ?
Well once you make the collection, you can view the ID in payload
So if you just need the ID for this instance - create the collection, view it in payload to grab the ID
ahh get it. but this is not the way i want. because i'll have more then one collection for sure.
@anisulislampranto How about a virtual field
const getCollectionID: FieldHook = async ({ data }) => (
`${data.id} // maybe _id?
);
hooks: {
afterRead: [
getCollectionID,
],
},
err
{
name: 'collectionId',
type: 'text',
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
({ siblingData }) => {
// ensures data is not stored in DB
delete siblingData['collectionId']
}
],
afterRead: [
({ data }) => {
return `${data._id}`; // might be .id, i forget
}
],
},
}
Not the best example, but hooks I think can help you out
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.