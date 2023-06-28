DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How can i Send collections id to custom component ?

default discord avatar
anisulislampranto
last month
14

So this is a field of a collection. Now what i want is to send the id of the a collection let's say i have collection buses now id of a bus i want to send to the custom component.



like we can get data of fields using const [fields, dispatchFields] = useAllFormFields();



here i also want the id. which is not here.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    This may be a scenario for a collection hook, like beforeUpdate or beforeRead



    Because you won't know the ID ahead of time



    Then again, in this case, if the collection isn't changing, you could just manually pass the collection ID

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto
    last month

    how can i do that ?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Well once you make the collection, you can view the ID in payload



    So if you just need the ID for this instance - create the collection, view it in payload to grab the ID

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto
    last month

    ahh get it. but this is not the way i want. because i'll have more then one collection for sure.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @anisulislampranto How about a virtual field



    const getCollectionID: FieldHook = async ({ data }) => (
  `${data.id} // maybe _id?
);


          hooks: {
        afterRead: [
          getCollectionID,
        ],
      },


    err



    {
  name: 'collectionId',
  type: 'text',
  hooks: {
    beforeChange: [
      ({ siblingData }) => {
        // ensures data is not stored in DB
        delete siblingData['collectionId']
      }
    ],
    afterRead: [
      ({ data }) => {  
        return `${data._id}`; // might be .id, i forget
      }
    ],
  },
}


    Not the best example, but hooks I think can help you out

