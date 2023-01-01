DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How can I set Image to Admin panel Avarter?

default discord avatar
ronok992
2 weeks ago
2

I want to upload image from user collection and which will be set to avarter icon in payload admin panel

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 weeks ago

    It is unfortunately not an image element, so I don't reckon that is actually possible. And it doesn't seem to be a component that you can alter yourself as of yet neither.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hey @ronok992 this is an interesting feature, and possibly one we could implement in the future. Feel free to open a discussion on GitHub and we'll see about getting this into our roadmap!



    Let us know if you need anything else here.

