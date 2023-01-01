How can I set Image to Admin panel Avarter?

I want to upload image from user collection and which will be set to avarter icon in payload admin panel
It is unfortunately not an image element, so I don't reckon that is actually possible. And it doesn't seem to be a component that you can alter yourself as of yet neither.https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components
Hey @ronok992 this is an interesting feature, and possibly one we could implement in the future. Feel free to open a discussion on GitHub and we'll see about getting this into our roadmap!
Let us know if you need anything else here.
