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Community Help

How can I set the page title to what I select in select field?

default discord avatar
razi_syed2 years ago
2

Hi,



I'm trying to make it so when I select and option in the select field, that field is used as the title for the page.



This is what my code looks like so far:



const Page: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "page",
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: "title",
  },
  auth: false,
  fields: [
    {
      name: "pageType",
      label: "Page Type",
      type: "select",
      options: [
        {
          label: "Home",
          value: "home",
        },
        {
          label: "Location",
          value: "location",
        },
        {
          label: "Contact",
          value: "contact",
        },
      ],
    },


How do I make it so when, for example, I select "Home", that's what gets set for the title?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    2 years ago

    Hey

    @206640514370371584

    , the

    useAsTitle

    property should be set to the

    name

    of the field you want to use. So in this case, you should set it to

    pageType

    .

  • default discord avatar
    razi_syed2 years ago

    Awesome, thank you! This is what worked for me

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