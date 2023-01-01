DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How can I set the page title to what I select in select field?

default discord avatar
razi_syed
last week
2

Hi,



I'm trying to make it so when I select and option in the select field, that field is used as the title for the page.



This is what my code looks like so far:



const Page: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "page",
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: "title",
  },
  auth: false,
  fields: [
    {
      name: "pageType",
      label: "Page Type",
      type: "select",
      options: [
        {
          label: "Home",
          value: "home",
        },
        {
          label: "Location",
          value: "location",
        },
        {
          label: "Contact",
          value: "contact",
        },
      ],
    },


How do I make it so when, for example, I select "Home", that's what gets set for the title?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    Hey @razi_syed, the

    useAsTitle

    property should be set to the

    name

    of the field you want to use. So in this case, you should set it to

    pageType

    .

  • default discord avatar
    razi_syed
    5 days ago

    Awesome, thank you! This is what worked for me

