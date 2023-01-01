How can I set the page title to what I select in select field?

Hi,

I'm trying to make it so when I select and option in the select field, that field is used as the title for the page.

This is what my code looks like so far:

const Page: CollectionConfig = { slug: "page", admin: { useAsTitle: "title", }, auth: false, fields: [ { name: "pageType", label: "Page Type", type: "select", options: [ { label: "Home", value: "home", }, { label: "Location", value: "location", }, { label: "Contact", value: "contact", }, ], },

How do I make it so when, for example, I select "Home", that's what gets set for the title?