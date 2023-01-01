How can I upload files to a collection

Hi! I need to upload a list of products, using the API, I'd like to know if exist some way to upload files directly to a POST query? I'd like to add saying that file file structure is contained in an array in my collection in PayloadCMS
I’ve reed the official doc of upload in payload, but it didn’t work, what am I doing wrong?
You need to post the file data to the media collection first, which will return an ID, and then you can use that on your array field
please help, this is exactly what i am trying
however, in payload, my image is :
grayed out
@taongaB you are posting that data? try:
photos: ["64381f9003fd801b47d54391"]
hey thanks for your reply. The screen capture is from Postman. The challenge is that when i try without specifying the id, i get this error:
this is how i defined the field:
found the solution:
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.