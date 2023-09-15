How can I use the upload into a richText?

I want to add an image inside the RichText but I don't know how to actually use this functionality, could you help me to implement it please? thank you very much.
Here's my code:
import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
import path from "path";
const Noticias: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "noticias",
admin: {
defaultColumns: ["titulo", "ciudad"],
useAsTitle: "titulo",
},
upload: {
staticDir: path.resolve(__dirname, "../../media"),
adminThumbnail: "noticia",
imageSizes: [
{
name: "noticia",
width: 960,
height: undefined,
crop: "center",
},
],
mimeTypes: ["image/png", "image/jpeg", "image/gif", "image/webp"],
},
access: {
read: () => true,
create: () => true,
delete: () => true,
update: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: "titulo",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
{
name: "ciudad",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "ciudades",
},
{
name: "autores",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "autores",
},
{
name: "content",
type: "richText",
required: true,
},
{
name: "estado",
type: "select",
options: [
{
value: "borrador",
label: "Borrador",
},
{
value: "finalizada",
label: "Finalizada",
},
],
defaultValue: "borrador",
admin: {
position: "sidebar",
},
},
],
};
export default Noticias;
Hey @kevstrosky, as long as you have an upload-enabled collection defined in your Payload config, you should be able to add uploads in your rich text editor. Are you able to choose a file after selecting the upload icon?
No, when I click on a window this section opens
I see. Your
Noticias
collection is actually an upload-enabled collection, which is why you are seeing those as options.
You will want to add another upload-enabled collection to your Payload config, and it should automatically be available to select in your richText editors.
To prevent the
Noticias
collection from being an option in richText, set the collection admin options of
enableRichTextLink
and
enableRichTextRelationship
to false in your collection config:
admin: {
enableRichTextLink: false,
enableRichTextRelationship: false,
}
Ohhh, I see how it works. I have created a new collection to upload the images of the news, however, when I create a new image I get the whole list with the elements created and then let me create a new one. do you know how I can skip the step where I see all the elements and just go to the step of creating a new one directly?
This is what I see now if I click on the upload images icon
And when I click on create new item, this tab is opened
By default, there's no way to skip those steps. Uploads within the richText field are technically relations to the upload collection, so you always have the option to select any of those from that collection.
Ohhh I see, thanks a lot man!!!
