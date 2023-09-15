How can I use the upload into a richText?

I want to add an image inside the RichText but I don't know how to actually use this functionality, could you help me to implement it please? thank you very much.

Here's my code:

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";

import path from "path";

const Noticias: CollectionConfig = {

slug: "noticias",

admin: {

defaultColumns: ["titulo", "ciudad"],

useAsTitle: "titulo",

},

upload: {

staticDir: path.resolve(__dirname, "../../media"),

adminThumbnail: "noticia",

imageSizes: [

{

name: "noticia",

width: 960,

height: undefined,

crop: "center",

},

],

mimeTypes: ["image/png", "image/jpeg", "image/gif", "image/webp"],

},

access: {

read: () => true,

create: () => true,

delete: () => true,

update: () => true,

},

fields: [

{

name: "titulo",

type: "text",

required: true,

},

{

name: "ciudad",

type: "relationship",

relationTo: "ciudades",

},

{

name: "autores",

type: "relationship",

relationTo: "autores",

},

{

name: "content",

type: "richText",

required: true,

},

{

name: "estado",

type: "select",

options: [

{

value: "borrador",

label: "Borrador",

},

{

value: "finalizada",

label: "Finalizada",

},

],

defaultValue: "borrador",

admin: {

position: "sidebar",

},

},

],

};

export default Noticias;