How can you get the types for the resolver arguments in GraphQL?

I'm writing my own graphql queries and mutations, however I couldn't figure out how I can get types on this kind of resolver function, all arguments including

context

is untyped:

export const CustomResolver = async ( obj, args, context, info ) => { console . log ( 'id received:' , args) console . log ( 'context' , context) return { result : 'PASS' , } }

I've done a payload import and typed the destructured context like this, not sure if there's a cleaner approach though