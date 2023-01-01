DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How can you get the types for the resolver arguments in GraphQL?

noheadphones
noheadphones
6 months ago
7

I'm writing my own graphql queries and mutations, however I couldn't figure out how I can get types on this kind of resolver function, all arguments including

context

is untyped:



export const CustomResolver = async (obj, args, context, info) => {
  console.log('id received:', args)
  console.log('context', context)
  return {
    result: 'PASS',
  }
}


I've done a payload import and typed the destructured context like this, not sure if there's a cleaner approach though



{ payload }: { payload: typeof ImportedPayload }
  TheFrontend
    TheFrontend
    5 months ago

    @noheadphones would you mind sharing the code of your custom resolver?

  noheadphones
    noheadphones
    5 months ago

    What exactly are you looking to do? I may be able to provide a better example

  TheFrontend
    TheFrontend
    5 months ago

    Basically I'm just trying to learn how the response object should be formatted or how you enabled types here.

  noheadphones
    noheadphones
    5 months ago

    Sure, here's an example of a custom query (mutation is pretty much similar)



    payload config, something like this


    CheckQuizAnswers: CheckQuizAnswers(GraphQL, payload),

    This is what the function actually is:


    import { CheckQuizAnswersResolver } from '../resolvers/CheckQuizAnswersResolver'
import { default as ImportedGraphQL } from 'graphql'
import { Payload } from 'payload'

export const CheckQuizAnswers = (GraphQL: typeof ImportedGraphQL, payload: Payload) => {
  return {
    args: {
      answers: {
        type: new GraphQL.GraphQLNonNull(new GraphQL.GraphQLList(GraphQL.GraphQLString)),
      },
    },
    resolve: CheckQuizAnswersResolver,
    type: new GraphQL.GraphQLObjectType({
      name: 'result',
      fields: {
        result: {
          type: GraphQL.GraphQLString,
        },
      },
    }),
  }
}

    And then your resolver

    CheckQuizAnswersResolver

    is what actually handles the logic, in this function ^^^ type is a return type of a valid GraphQL object, so in this case it's something custom, if I want to return a payload collection though I set the

    type

    to

    payload.collections['articles'].graphQL?.type

    for example. The args then is what arguments you might have for your query or mutation, each arg will need a

    type

    as well: my type here is complex as its a mandatory (nonnull) array (list) of strings



    Finally my resolver function looks a bit like this



    export const CheckQuizAnswersResolver = async (obj, args: ResolverArgs, context, info) => {
  // do some logic here
  return {
    result: result ? 'PASS' : 'FAIL',
  }
}

    note that I've manually typed my ResolverArgs, so its a custom type every time, there's no inference right now as far as I can tell, its possible to do it though



    Hopefully that makes sense @TheFrontend

  • default discord avatar
    TheFrontend
    5 months ago

    Awesome, thanks!

