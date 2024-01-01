How do I conditionally query items inside an array?

Let's say my data is structured like this in Payload...
{
"carts": [
{
"items": [{ "name": "banana" }]
},
{
"items": [{ "name": "banana" }, { "name": "apple" }]
},
{
"items": [{ "name": "orange" }]
}
]
}
I want to query only items that have the name "banana." How would I do that? Is it even possible? I've been trying to figure it out for the past 2 hours, but nothing is working.
Alright, I found a solution, but it's for my particular case, not for the example I gave above.
{
"ammenityCards.ammenityItems.ammenityItem": {
all: checkedAmenityIDs.join(","),
},
},
