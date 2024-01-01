Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How do I conditionally query items inside an array?

acemaker00
yesterday

Let's say my data is structured like this in Payload...


{ "carts": [ { "items": [{ "name": "banana" }] }, { "items": [{ "name": "banana" }, { "name": "apple" }] }, { "items": [{ "name": "orange" }] } ] }

I want to query only items that have the name "banana." How would I do that? Is it even possible? I've been trying to figure it out for the past 2 hours, but nothing is working.



Alright, I found a solution, but it's for my particular case, not for the example I gave above.



{ "ammenityCards.ammenityItems.ammenityItem": { all: checkedAmenityIDs.join(","), }, },
