Hi. How do I connect the e-commerce template CMS repo to the Nextjs e-commerce front-end repo?
The only steps I've taken since cloning repos is adding my env details. I'm at square 1.
How do I connect the CMS to Front-end (Next)?
To use a CMS in a separate repo to the Next app, I have to deploy to servers at stage 1? I've been using the monorepo nextjs server wherein I can run the server locally... Can I do run locally when I use 2 different repos?
You can still run the CMS locally just on a separate port yes
I think nextjs automatically picks the next available one (from a 3000 default) but with payload you can specify a different port for it to run on and then your cms is accessible on localhost:PORT
the defaults in the .env.example in those templates should be enough
are you able to run the CMS? if not, do you have any errors?
That worked, surprisingly well. Thanks Paul.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.