How do i do localisation?

I've read the docs on localisation but I am still a bit confused.
I am creating an element in my collection, but I dont see how would i localise the different fields? I must be missing something basic here...
When i change the locale in my dashboard, the fields values stay the same as in all other locales
the code:
export default buildConfig({
collections: [SellingPointCardCms],
globals: [
// Your globals here
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "../payload-types.ts"),
},
localization: {
locales: ["en", "da"],
defaultLocale: "en",
fallback: true,
},
});
export const SellingPointCardCms: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "SellingPointCardCms",
admin: { useAsTitle: "title" },
access: {
read: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: "title",
type: "text",
required: true,
localized: true,
},
{
name: "description",
type: "text",
required: true,
localized: true,
},
{
name: "content",
type: "text",
required: true,
localized: true,
},
{
name: "linkTitle",
type: "text",
required: true,
localized: true,
},
{
name: "href",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
],
};
When i change locale here, the fields stay the same
This is how it looks like in my db:
If you've saved anything while in dk, it will take precedence over en
if not, it will fallback to en
Taking a look at the api response in the bottom right might help you
Can also change that to
locale=all
to all as well
@denolfe
When i change my locale in the dashboard and make changes to an element, the same change is also made in the other locale. Eg. changing title while in da, will also change the title in the en locale. <- this is also reflected in the data base as there is corresponding field to the different locales, eg title_da or title_en.
So how would i edit the element and so that there is an english version and danish version of it?
It actually works now, I restarted my dev env and it works as described...
