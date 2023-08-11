How do i do localisation?

I've read the docs on localisation but I am still a bit confused.

I am creating an element in my collection, but I dont see how would i localise the different fields? I must be missing something basic here...

When i change the locale in my dashboard, the fields values stay the same as in all other locales

the code:

export default buildConfig({

collections: [SellingPointCardCms],

globals: [

// Your globals here

],

typescript: {

outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "../payload-types.ts"),

},

localization: {

locales: ["en", "da"],

defaultLocale: "en",

fallback: true,

},

});

export const SellingPointCardCms: CollectionConfig = {

slug: "SellingPointCardCms",

admin: { useAsTitle: "title" },

access: {

read: () => true,

},

fields: [

{

name: "title",

type: "text",

required: true,

localized: true,

},

{

name: "description",

type: "text",

required: true,

localized: true,

},

{

name: "content",

type: "text",

required: true,

localized: true,

},

{

name: "linkTitle",

type: "text",

required: true,

localized: true,

},

{

name: "href",

type: "text",

required: true,

},

],

};

When i change locale here, the fields stay the same

This is how it looks like in my db: