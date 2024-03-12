Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

How do I pass parameters from a blocks to fields?

default discord avatar
dankuta7 months ago
2

I have defined some fields in the fields folder, e.g.

src/fields/buttonOptions.ts

and I import and use them across several blocks, however I would like to be able to configure some options differently specific to the block into which I am importing it (e.g. on the hero block, two buttons can be added, but on some other blocks only one button should be allowed) .



How might I be able to go about something like this?

