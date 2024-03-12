How do I pass parameters from a blocks to fields?

I have defined some fields in the fields folder, e.g.
src/fields/buttonOptions.ts
and I import and use them across several blocks, however I would like to be able to configure some options differently specific to the block into which I am importing it (e.g. on the hero block, two buttons can be added, but on some other blocks only one button should be allowed) .
How might I be able to go about something like this?
Thank you very. I'll check them out
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.