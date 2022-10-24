Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

How do I use a React phone number field (react-phone-number-input) or something similar?

default discord avatar
cadebryant2 years ago
3

I am trying to use React's

react-phone-number-input

, as follows:



{
  name: 'phone',
  label: 'Phone',
  type: 'ui',
  admin {
    width: '50%',
    components: {
      Field: PhoneInput
    }
  }
}

At the top of my file I have:


import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input'
import 'react-phone-number-input/styles.css'

But it gives this error in the browser console:


Warning: failed prop type: the prop 'onChange' is marked as required in 'ForwardRef', but its value is 'undefined'.

My understanding is that I need to pass in my own

onChange

handler. But I'm not sure how to do this. Shouldn't this component have its own default

onChange

handler? Am I really required to roll my own?



I was hoping this component would be more "plug and play". If this is not the case, can someone please either


provide me a working snippet of

react-phone-number-input

being used within a Payload app? Or perhaps suggest an alternative component that is simpler to plug into Payload?

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.