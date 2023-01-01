DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How do I use a React phone number field (react-phone-number-input) or something similar?

default discord avatar
cadebryant
yesterday
3

I am trying to use React's

react-phone-number-input

, as follows:



{
  name: 'phone',
  label: 'Phone',
  type: 'ui',
  admin {
    width: '50%',
    components: {
      Field: PhoneInput
    }
  }
}

At the top of my file I have:


import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input'
import 'react-phone-number-input/styles.css'

But it gives this error in the browser console:


Warning: failed prop type: the prop 'onChange' is marked as required in 'ForwardRef', but its value is 'undefined'.

My understanding is that I need to pass in my own

onChange

handler. But I'm not sure how to do this. Shouldn't this component have its own default

onChange

handler? Am I really required to roll my own?



I was hoping this component would be more "plug and play". If this is not the case, can someone please either


provide me a working snippet of

react-phone-number-input

being used within a Payload app? Or perhaps suggest an alternative component that is simpler to plug into Payload?

