How do I use a React phone number field (react-phone-number-input) or something similar?

I am trying to use React's

react-phone-number-input

, as follows:

{ name: 'phone', label: 'Phone', type: 'ui', admin { width: '50%', components: { Field: PhoneInput } } }

At the top of my file I have:

import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input' import 'react-phone-number-input/styles.css'

But it gives this error in the browser console:

Warning: failed prop type: the prop 'onChange' is marked as required in 'ForwardRef', but its value is 'undefined'.

My understanding is that I need to pass in my own

onChange

handler. But I'm not sure how to do this. Shouldn't this component have its own default

onChange

handler? Am I really required to roll my own?

I was hoping this component would be more "plug and play". If this is not the case, can someone please either

provide me a working snippet of

react-phone-number-input

being used within a Payload app? Or perhaps suggest an alternative component that is simpler to plug into Payload?