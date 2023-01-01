I have two separate projects:

- 1. a NextJS frontend project

- 2. a PayloadCMS project

Now, I want to consume my APIs from payload on my NextJS frontend. But I also want to query the API with type-safety. Do I just copy the types from

payload-types.ts

? What's the best way of going about this?

I also wish I knew about this template sooner:

Does this template make you run NextJS and Payload in a monorepo and one express server?