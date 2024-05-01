Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

How do I use the Local API with tag revalidation in Next? (3.0-beta)

default discord avatar
rezzzy5 months ago
2

I am currently fetching from my

posts

collection like this:



import { getPayload } from "payload";
import configPromise from "@payload-config";
import { Post as PostType } from "@/payload-types";
import { PaginatedDocs } from "payload/database";

export default async function Posts() {
  const payload = await getPayload({ config: configPromise });
  
  // How can this be stored with a specific cache key for use with revalidateTag?
  const data: PaginatedDocs<PostType> = await payload.find({
    collection: "posts",
  });

  return (
    // ... display the posts  
  )
}


How (if possible) can I cache this data using a cache tag?



I am aware of the

afterChange

collection hook, which I have already setup with an

/api/revalidate

route handler that will

revalidateTag

with a chosen key. I just need my data to be stored with a key I specified.



Am I overlooking something? Can I not use

revalidateTag

?



Thanks in advance!

  • default discord avatar
    Deleted User5 months ago
    https://nextjs.org/docs/app/api-reference/functions/unstable_cache

    You can try next js unstable_cache which allows giving keys to functions which can be called to revalidate from anywhere

  • default discord avatar
    rezzzy5 months ago

    Thanks for pointing me in the right direction. I was able to get this working with:



    const getPublishedPosts = unstable_cache(
  async () => {
    const payload = await getPayload({ config: configPromise });

    const data: PaginatedDocs<PostType> = await payload.find({
      collection: "posts",
      where: {
        _status: {
          equals: "published",
        },
      },
    });

    return data?.docs || [];
  },
  ["page_posts"],
  { tags: ["posts"] }
);


export default async function Posts() {
  const posts = await getPublishedPosts();

  return (
    // ... display the posts  
  )
}
