I am currently fetching from my
posts
collection like this:
import { getPayload } from "payload";
import configPromise from "@payload-config";
import { Post as PostType } from "@/payload-types";
import { PaginatedDocs } from "payload/database";
export default async function Posts() {
const payload = await getPayload({ config: configPromise });
// How can this be stored with a specific cache key for use with revalidateTag?
const data: PaginatedDocs<PostType> = await payload.find({
collection: "posts",
});
return (
// ... display the posts
)
}
How (if possible) can I cache this data using a cache tag?
I am aware of the
afterChange
collection hook, which I have already setup with an
/api/revalidate
route handler that will
revalidateTag
with a chosen key. I just need my data to be stored with a key I specified.
Am I overlooking something? Can I not use
revalidateTag
?
Thanks in advance!
You can try next js unstable_cache which allows giving keys to functions which can be called to revalidate from anywhere
Thanks for pointing me in the right direction. I was able to get this working with:
const getPublishedPosts = unstable_cache(
async () => {
const payload = await getPayload({ config: configPromise });
const data: PaginatedDocs<PostType> = await payload.find({
collection: "posts",
where: {
_status: {
equals: "published",
},
},
});
return data?.docs || [];
},
["page_posts"],
{ tags: ["posts"] }
);
export default async function Posts() {
const posts = await getPublishedPosts();
return (
// ... display the posts
)
}
