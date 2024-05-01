I am currently fetching from my

posts

collection like this:

import { getPayload } from "payload" ; import configPromise from "@payload-config" ; import { Post as PostType } from "@/payload-types" ; import { PaginatedDocs } from "payload/database" ; export default async function Posts ( ) { const payload = await getPayload ({ config : configPromise }); const data : PaginatedDocs < PostType > = await payload. find ({ collection : "posts" , }); return ( ) }

How (if possible) can I cache this data using a cache tag?

I am aware of the

afterChange

collection hook, which I have already setup with an

/api/revalidate

route handler that will

revalidateTag

with a chosen key. I just need my data to be stored with a key I specified.

Am I overlooking something? Can I not use

revalidateTag

?

Thanks in advance!