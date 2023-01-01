How do you handle nested taxonomies?

Wordpress has this pretty well covered.
Enable the nested docs pluginhttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs
on a
categories
collection then use a relationship field to reference the category
Here's an example
categories
collection
{
slug: 'categories',
name: 'Categories',
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
}
]
}
Then in your Payload config, call the plugin
import nestedDocs from '@payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs'
export default buildConfig({
...
nestedDocs({
collections: ['categories'],
}),
})
Then in a
posts
collection, use a relationship field
{
slug: 'posts',
name: 'Posts',
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'categories',
type: 'relationship',
hasMany: true,
relationTo: 'categories',
}
]
}
This would enable something like
News > Politics > United States
Oh lol, I thought docs stood for documentation, unfortunate naming 😛
Thanks, will check it out!
Ahh makes sense. The original concept was actually “nested pages” but since this pattern applies to collections of any type “nested docs” made the most sense
