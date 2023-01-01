DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How do you handle nested taxonomies?

default discord avatar
thgh
5 months ago
8

Wordpress has this pretty well covered.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Enable the nested docs plugin

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs

    on a

    categories

    collection then use a relationship field to reference the category



    Here's an example

    categories

    collection


    {
    slug: 'categories',
    name: 'Categories',
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'name',
            type: 'text',
        }
    ]
}


    Then in your Payload config, call the plugin



    import nestedDocs from '@payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs'

export default buildConfig({
  ...
  nestedDocs({
    collections: ['categories'],
  }),
})


    Then in a

    posts

    collection, use a relationship field



    {
    slug: 'posts',
    name: 'Posts',
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'title',
            type: 'text',
        },
        {
            name: 'categories',
            type: 'relationship',
            hasMany: true,
            relationTo: 'categories',
        }
    ]
}


    This would enable something like

    News > Politics > United States
  • default discord avatar
    thgh
    4 months ago

    Oh lol, I thought docs stood for documentation, unfortunate naming 😛



    Thanks, will check it out!

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Ahh makes sense. The original concept was actually “nested pages” but since this pattern applies to collections of any type “nested docs” made the most sense

