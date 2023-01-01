how do you set an image for the account icon/image

The sidebar has the icon on the bottom left. How do you override it?
@damnstaychill I think this feature was proposedhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/963
, but has not be created.
TBH, this seems like a great feature for teams.
The only customization available right now is the ability to use Gravatar for the profile picture.https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/overview#admin-options
I'd say upvote the feature above, so we can prioritize appropriately 👍
upvoted 🙏🏽
At the moment the only options are to either A. rebuild the nav entirely or B. some hack magic. On B i might just use css to change the icon itself but not allow it to be configurable beyond that
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.