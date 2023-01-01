DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

how do you set an image for the account icon/image

default discord avatar
damnstaychill
4 months ago
5

The sidebar has the icon on the bottom left. How do you override it?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    @damnstaychill I think this feature was proposed

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/963

    , but has not be created.



    TBH, this seems like a great feature for teams.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    The only customization available right now is the ability to use Gravatar for the profile picture.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/overview#admin-options

    I'd say upvote the feature above, so we can prioritize appropriately 👍

  • default discord avatar
    damnstaychill
    4 months ago

    upvoted 🙏🏽



    At the moment the only options are to either A. rebuild the nav entirely or B. some hack magic. On B i might just use css to change the icon itself but not allow it to be configurable beyond that

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.