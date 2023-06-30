How do you upload an image using the payload client?

I just can't get it to work. I am always getting TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'width')

I am uploading like this:

const payload = await getPayloadClient();

const media = await payload.create({

collection: "media",

data: {

alt: fileData.name

},

file: fileData

});

Seems like payload is treating the file as an image (and trying to access width). I am passing the data in this format (as required/specified by the payload client)

export type File = {

data: Buffer;

mimetype: string;

name: string;

size: number;

};