How does one handle syncing uploads between environments?

I've noticed that if you just copy an asset into the corresponding upload folder, it doesn't change anything in the CMS to allow you to see it / use it.

This makes me wonder how the use case of syncing your local images up to a remote host should be handled. Is there a "sync-to-remote" functionality in Payload I'm not aware of? Or will I have to write up a script that also merges in the data from local to remote?

Any feedback welcome, thank you.

So far the most common response I'm getting is to utilize a CDN instead of relying on local storage, which is probably why this use case isn't accounted for in Payload?