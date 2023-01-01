DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How does one use the Eyebrow component in a custom route?

default discord avatar
jakey___
3 months ago
6

I'm looking through the payload source code and the Eyebrow component seems to just intelligently produce a breadcrumb when placed in a component. However, in my implementation, it just says "Dashboard".



Actually, what I'm now finding is that something about most other pages is different than the custom route I've created. The state of the eyebrow seems to hold on to any previous page when you go from it to the custom route.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    You have to explicitly set the step nav using the

    setStepNav

    method available via the

    useStepNav

    hook, as long as your custom view provides the context. The default edit view uses this

    SetStepNav

    component to do exactly that, check it out:



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/collections/Edit/SetStepNav.tsx


    Then you can render the

    StepNav

    component wherever needed

  • default discord avatar
    jakey___
    3 months ago

    @jacobsfletch Ohhhhh, thank you. Will def check that out



    Finally got back to this. Took some back and forth in the source code but it wasn't too difficult to figure out after your help @jacobsfletch . Much appreciated.



    Here's a stripped down example of how to use it in case someone in the future searches community-help



    import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
import { useStepNav } from 'payload/components/hooks'
import { Eyebrow } from 'payload/components/elements'
import { DefaultTemplate } from 'payload/components/templates'

const ExampleCustomUi :AdminView = () => {
    const { setStepNav } = useStepNav()
    useEffect(() => {
        setStepNav([{
            label: 'Your Title Here',
        }])
    }, [setStepNav])

    return (
        <DefaultTemplate>
            <Eyebrow />
        </DefaultTemplate>
    )
}

export default ExampleCustomUi
