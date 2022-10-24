Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

How does one use the Eyebrow component in a custom route?

default discord avatar
jakey___3 years ago
2

I'm looking through the payload source code and the Eyebrow component seems to just intelligently produce a breadcrumb when placed in a component. However, in my implementation, it just says "Dashboard".



Actually, what I'm now finding is that something about most other pages is different than the custom route I've created. The state of the eyebrow seems to hold on to any previous page when you go from it to the custom route.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    You have to explicitly set the step nav using the

    setStepNav

    method available via the

    useStepNav

    hook, as long as your custom view provides the context. The default edit view uses this

    SetStepNav

    component to do exactly that, check it out:



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/collections/Edit/SetStepNav.tsx

    Then you can render the

    StepNav

    component wherever needed

  • default discord avatar
    jakey___3 years ago
    @808734492645785600

    Ohhhhh, thank you. Will def check that out



    Finally got back to this. Took some back and forth in the source code but it wasn't too difficult to figure out after your help

    @808734492645785600

    . Much appreciated.



    Here's a stripped down example of how to use it in case someone in the future searches community-help



    import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
import { useStepNav } from 'payload/components/hooks'
import { Eyebrow } from 'payload/components/elements'
import { DefaultTemplate } from 'payload/components/templates'

const ExampleCustomUi :AdminView = () => {
    const { setStepNav } = useStepNav()
    useEffect(() => {
        setStepNav([{
            label: 'Your Title Here',
        }])
    }, [setStepNav])

    return (
        <DefaultTemplate>
            <Eyebrow />
        </DefaultTemplate>
    )
}

export default ExampleCustomUi
Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.