How to access collection slug in validate function?

Anyone have success with this? Can't access via request because it hasn't resolved when validate runs.

This is what i've tried but breaks:

validate: async (val, options) => { const slug = options.req.collection.config.slug; if (val === "resources" && slug === "checklist-items" ) { return true; } else if (val === "resources") { return "Resource type is not valid for this collection" } }

Thanks!