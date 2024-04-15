Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How to access collection slug in validate function?

default discord avatar
jacko497 months ago
2

Anyone have success with this? Can't access via request because it hasn't resolved when validate runs.



This is what i've tried but breaks:



validate: async (val, options) => {
      const slug = options.req.collection.config.slug;
      if (val === "resources" && slug === "checklist-items" ) {
        return true;
      } else if (val === "resources") {
        return "Resource type is not valid for this collection"
      }
    }


Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04557 months ago

    If you need this only for collections, not for globals, you can try to retrieve slug from

    req.baseUrl

    like this


    const slug = options.req.baseUrl?.replace("/api/", "")


    or with 3.0 and next js it's easier


    const { collection } = options.req?.routeParams ?? {}

    but honestly it's not that good solution to rely on

    req

    because you can also use Local API for your operations, only if you are sure that you won't.


    If you need this for a custom field that you will use for multiple collections differently (i don't know other cases why you ask this), i would just pass collection slug to a field's creator function.


    const field = ({ slug }: { slug: string }): TextField => ({
  type: 'text',
  name: 'field',
  validate: () => {
    if (slug === '...') return 'Error'
    return true
  },
})
  • default discord avatar
    jacko497 months ago

    @ritsu thanks for the help, went with the option you suggested in the code snippet, worked like a charm 🍻

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.