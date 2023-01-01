how to add units to a number field

there is the following block:

export const RAMBlock: Block = { slug: 'ram-block', fields: [ { name: 'type', type: 'text'}, { name: 'capacity', type: 'number'}, ], };

i want to save capacity as number in database, but on the frontend i would expect graphql payload to return a formatted string {capacity: "16MB" }

i have some thoughts of changing the model to something like "capacity__MB" and so on the frontend to split the key but i guess it's not the best way to go.

any suggestions how to do this?