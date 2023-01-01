how to add units to a number field

there is the following block:
export const RAMBlock: Block = {
slug: 'ram-block',
fields: [
{ name: 'type', type: 'text'},
{ name: 'capacity', type: 'number'},
],
};
i want to save capacity as number in database, but on the frontend i would expect graphql payload to return a formatted string {capacity: "16MB" }
i have some thoughts of changing the model to something like "capacity__MB" and so on the frontend to split the key but i guess it's not the best way to go.
any suggestions how to do this?
You could make a third text field, called
formattedRAM
and populate that field with an afterRead hook on the field itself. Then you would use siblingData to populate it.
