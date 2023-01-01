DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to build a custom Array field component?

default discord avatar
thgh.
2 months ago
2

I'm stuck on this error on saving the field:


Cast to embedded failed for value "1" (type number) at path "erk" because of "ObjectParameterError"
  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    We are working to make this easier, but in the meantime - this will likely help you:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2427#issuecomment-1512320542
  • default discord avatar
    thgh.
    2 months ago

    Thanks! Noticed this too late so ended up with this:



     const toggle = useEvent(({ slug, title }: CourseMaterialTaxonomy['erk'][0]) => {
    if (selectedSlugs.includes(slug)) {
      dispatchFields({
        type: 'REMOVE_ROW',
        rowIndex: selectedSlugs.indexOf(slug),
        path,
      })
    } else {
      dispatchFields({
        type: 'ADD_ROW',
        rowIndex: selectedSlugs.length,
        subFieldState: {
          id: {
            disableFormData: false,
            valid: true,
            initialValue: undefined,
            value: slug,
          },
          slug: {
            disableFormData: false,
            valid: true,
            initialValue: undefined,
            value: slug,
            passesCondition: true,
          },
          title: {
            disableFormData: false,
            valid: true,
            initialValue: undefined,
            value: title,
            passesCondition: true,
          },
        },
        path,
      })
    }
  })
