DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How to build Payload locally and test changes?

default discord avatar
Tinouti
3 months ago
9

Hey folks! I'd like to contribute to the Payload repo with a very simple css one-liner change, but I'm a bit of a newbie in the open-source community, and I'm currently struggling to figure out how to build Payload locally to test my changes (the instructions in

contributing.md

aren't really helping in that regard unfortunately).


Any pointers? 👀 🙏



How to build Payload locally and test changes?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Happy to help. Are you running into something specific?



    The flow should be something like this:



    - Clone payload repo


    - yarn


    - create new git branch

    feat/some-feature

    - Make code changes


    - Run the code locally and verify changes via one of the test directories ex.

    yarn dev fields

    would run the code in the

    test/fields

    directory


    - Once verified, make PR

  • default discord avatar
    ElliotYoYo
    3 months ago
    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1079895719604928552

    There is some instructions over here too 👌

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    Oh that's helpful, thanks you two.



    - Run the code locally and verify changes via one of the test directories ex. yarn dev fields would run the code in the test/fields directory

    This one was the step I was unsure about. But James explanation in that thread you linked Elliot helped clear things out!


    Gonna give these at try! 😊 🙏



    @denolfe follow up question: if my fix requires a slight change of the test config (in my case, I needed to add one field positioned in the sidebar), what's the process here? Should I commit the changes to the test along with my fix?



    Or just mention in details the test I've ran in the pull request but don't commit anything related to test?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    If your fixed required a test (an integration(backend) or E2E(UI)) then I would say commit the change. BUT, some fixes, esp css changes do not always require tests so you could just omit the changes you made to the test config.



    there may be other collections in the test folder that use a sidebar and you could just boot that config up



    and just to throw more resources out there 🙂

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/contributing.md
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.