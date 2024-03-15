Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
How to change the URL of the file that is being uploaded

default discord avatar
mast19997 months ago

I'm trying to write some custom logic for file uploads and I need to change the file URL that is going to be saved in the database.



I've written a onBeforeChange hook that uploads the image somewhere else and then updates the url for the data that I get in the arguments and then return it.


I tried looking at

payload/plugin-cloud

but I couldn't figure out why the images always point to localhost 😦



I'm trying this locally.



I'm using payload version 2 as well.





Well, I added a handler that gets the file and connects in to the response:


async (req: any, res: any, next: any) => {
  try {
    const { storageClient } = await getStorageClient(); // connect to where you want to get the image from
    // get the image here
    const Key = createKey({
      collection: "media",
      filename: req.params.filename,
    });

    const object = await storageClient.send(
      new GetObjectCommand({
        Bucket: BUCKET,
        Key,
      })
    );
// set the response up here
    res.set({
      "Content-Length": object.ContentLength,
       "Content-Type": object.ContentType,
        ETag: object.ETag,
      });

    if (object?.Body) {
      return (object.Body as any).pipe(res);
    }
// send the response
    return next();
    } catch (err: unknown) {
      req.payload.logger.error({
        err,
        msg: "Error getting file from cloud storage",
      });
      return next();
    }
}
