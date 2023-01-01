how to configure payload-webp

Hey together, I want to add the pluginhttps://github.com/chladog/payload-webp
to my project.
But I don't know how to configure my media collection fields correctly.
Anyone here using this plugin currently and could help?
Hello @danielkraemer - From reading the docs on that repo, it looks like you shouldn't have to modify the collection config, however, you do need to add the collections you want the plugin to affect in the plugin configuration
collections?: CollectionConfig['slug'][];
https://github.com/chladog/payload-webp#plugin-options
@thisisnotchris thanks, I will try this as far as I installed docker to test my environment 😄
I'll give you an info this evening. Need to try it again at home where I got mongodb installed locally
@thisisnotchris I'm not sure about my problem last week, but now it works.
I think I forgot to call the plugin with the options parameter 😄
Thanks for your mental support 🧠
hey of course!
Glad you got it figured out 😄
