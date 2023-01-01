How to convert RichText JSON into HTML?

Hi!

Right now I'm having a roadblock with one of my projects. My client needs a website with an "About Us" page that they can update periodically. My first idea was to create a Markdown post in a Payload collection, which I would then fetch and build using a static site builder.

As I don't think that Payload supports Markdown out of the box, I instead chose to use RichText. But now I'm stuck on the part where the Payload API is sending the RichText using JSON, and things got a little messy with the nesting and empty spaces.

I saw the blurb about serialization, but I wasn't able to set it up on my own.

So I'm looking for advice on how to best deal with this... should I keep going this or choose another way?

Thanks in advance!