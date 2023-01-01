How to convert RichText JSON into HTML?

Hi!
Right now I'm having a roadblock with one of my projects. My client needs a website with an "About Us" page that they can update periodically. My first idea was to create a Markdown post in a Payload collection, which I would then fetch and build using a static site builder.
As I don't think that Payload supports Markdown out of the box, I instead chose to use RichText. But now I'm stuck on the part where the Payload API is sending the RichText using JSON, and things got a little messy with the nesting and empty spaces.
I saw the blurb about serialization, but I wasn't able to set it up on my own.
So I'm looking for advice on how to best deal with this... should I keep going this or choose another way?
Thanks in advance!
Maybe this can inspire you 🙂
Thank you, I'll check it out.
You can also find a conversion json -> vue here :https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/689
Not sure how helpful this is but at work we use Angular (sadge), but this is what I do for a modal that has richText content
<div *ngFor="let content of modalContent;">
<div
*ngIf="content.type === 'h1' || content.type === 'h2' || content.type === 'h3' || content.type === 'h4'">
<div class="text-xl font-semibold"
*ngFor="let leaf of content.children;">
{{leaf.text}}
</div>
</div>
<div class="py-2"
*ngIf="!content.type">
<span *ngFor="let leaf of content.children;"
[ngClass]="{'font-bold': leaf.bold, 'italic': leaf.italic, 'underline': leaf.underline}">
{{leaf.text}}
</span>
</div>
</div>
Could be better, but gets the job done for what we needed
