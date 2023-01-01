When adding a custom component to my collection, I need to change the file extension to .tsx. It seems that this can't be imported into the collection on build time.

Using

yarn dev

everything works as expected, but after building, I get the following error:

unhandledRejection Error: Cannot find module './fields/PriceField'

My collection looks as follows:

import PriceInfoField, { OfferPriceInfoField } from './fields/PriceField'; ... { type: 'ui', name: 'offerPriceInfo', admin: { components: { Field: OfferPriceInfoField, }, }, },

My custom component is exported in the

/collections/fields/PriceField

as follows (of course with more content):

const PriceInfoField: React.FC<Props> = (props) => { return ( <></> ) } export default PriceInfoField;

What am I missing? I have jsx and tsx in my eslint-config for resolvers included.

How to correctly import custom component?