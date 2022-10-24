How to create a custom NavGroup?

I tried to do exactly this
And I got the same error...
Does anyone has a template?
Hey@759432756089978930
,
Not too sure about the error, but I can gaurentee you that the
NavGroup
component is not a server component
See exported here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/beta/packages/ui/src/exports/client/index.ts#L78
See actual component here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/beta/packages/ui/src/elements/NavGroup/index.tsx
Try adding
'use client'
at the top of your component
yeah, i noticed, its not a server component because of the 'use client'; still didn't know to solve the problem
you can check there is a getPreference here, and that'is where the error is coming from
In your custom component file, try adding a
use client
directive
import Link from "next/link";
import { NavGroup } from '@payloadcms/ui'
import { ServerProps } from "payload";
const CustomNavGroup = ({ payload }: ServerProps) => {
const { admin } = payload.config.routes;
return (
<NavGroup label={"Custom"}>
<Link className="nav__link" href={`${admin}/custompage`}>
<span className="nav__link-label">Custom Page</span>
</Link>
</NavGroup>
)
};
export default CustomNavGroup;
Star
Discord
online
Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.