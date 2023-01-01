How to create first admin user?

Hi - I'm following the documentation, have done npx create-payload-app and setup mongo etc. I can run the app athttp://localhost:3000/admin
The documentation says "After it starts, you can go tohttp://localhost:3000/admin
to create your first Payload user"...... how do I create the first user? I get a logon screen which wants a user and password and a forgot password option. Do I need to configure email to get a new password sent to me?
my experience is you just create the first user when you first hit that link. not sure why you wouldn't get a user creation form
Same here. If you are just starting, I'm not sure why you'd have to but you could try clearing out your Mongo instance and it should ask you to create your first user
Thanks for quick responses - issue with my Mongo connection string 🤦♂️. No error through which confused me!
