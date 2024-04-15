Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

How to customize options text in relationship field?

default discord avatar
.pixelpoint6 months ago
4

I'm trying to use PayloadCMS with Postgres and stuck on relationship type of field. When I use it, it uses a primary key "id" as a text for options inside the dropdown, when I want title to be used instead. It feels like a bug specifically with Postgres, since based on all examples availalbe there should not be any extra code, however anyway I can't find a way to customizing these texts since it also feels like quite an obvious feature.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus6 months ago

    In your referenced collection are you setting up your

    admin.useAsTitle

    configuration?

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options


    this is what tells the cms what field it can use as a preview/title

  • default discord avatar
    .pixelpoint6 months ago

    Perfect, thank you very much for very quick response. It helped. I think it would be great mentioning it inside Relationship documentation page.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus6 months ago

    For sure!

  • default discord avatar
    deankemball4 months ago

    i get this error:


    'useAsTitle' does not exist in type 'Admin'



    how did you implement it @pixelpoint ?


    this is my config:


     {
      name: 'artist',
      label: 'Artist',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'artists',
      admin: {
        sortOptions: 'name',
        useAsTitle: 'name',
      },
    },
