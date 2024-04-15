How to customize options text in relationship field?

I'm trying to use PayloadCMS with Postgres and stuck on relationship type of field. When I use it, it uses a primary key "id" as a text for options inside the dropdown, when I want title to be used instead. It feels like a bug specifically with Postgres, since based on all examples availalbe there should not be any extra code, however anyway I can't find a way to customizing these texts since it also feels like quite an obvious feature.