DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How to distinguish request between LocalAPI and REST API in field hooks?

default discord avatar
Nikich
3 months ago
12

Hello there! I'm digging deeper and deeper into PayloadCMS and I'm totally in love with it but still have some questions.



What I'm trying to achieve:


I'm developing integration via plugin to third-party CRM, and admin have to fill text fields with data (client secret keys, etc). After he had submitted this form I acquire access and refresh token (which are hidden in admin UI), I want to show empty values or '

***

' in admin UI for everyone but still be able to retrieve this values from LocalAPI.



I came up with next idea (field hook):


hooks: {
  afterRead: [
    args => {
      if (args.req.headers['x-payload-localapi']) {
        return args.value;
      }

      return 'The value of this field is visible only for developers.';
    },
  ],
},


It works fine for admin UI, but I get

Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'x-payload-localapi')

while retrieving values through LocalAPI.



Is there another way to do so?



I see there is

req.payloadAPI

property, but when I refresh admin UI it still says

local

... 🤔



So, basically I want to let users fill value once and it's gone for them, but not for developers, who can access it via LocalAPI.


Maybe I'm looking to the wrong way...

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    you should use access control here



    the

    req.payloadAPI

    property is definitely working properly, but you might be seeing it run as

    local

    if you have hooks or similar that run and then retrieve a doc via local api



    but if i were you, i'd use field-level access control. if you think about this, that's really what you are needing to do - - you need to restrict access to certain fields for your users



    so maybe

    update

    and / or

    read

    access control should be utilized, letting them

    create

    the value(s), but then not update them



    you could certainly also use field-level hooks to

    obscure

    the values, but the best way in that function would be to look at the

    req.user

    instead of a header



    so at that point you'd have an access control idea running in a hook

  • default discord avatar
    Nikich
    3 months ago

    Do field level hooks fire after collection's hooks?


    Checking

    req.user

    sounds like a good idea, thanks! 🙂



    If I use access something like this

    { read: () => false }

    , then this field is hidden in UI even if I create new collection value.



    Hm, looks like I have to introduce new role

    Developer

    and check that role in

    access

    prop if

    req.user.role === Role.Developer

    then show real DB values, in any other cases mangle them.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    you should look at the operation code within Payload to get a handle on what runs when. We will be adding more lifecycle-based info to our docs, but until then, looking at the operation code is the best bet



    that sounds right to me

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.