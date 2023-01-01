How to distinguish request between LocalAPI and REST API in field hooks?

Hello there! I'm digging deeper and deeper into PayloadCMS and I'm totally in love with it but still have some questions.
What I'm trying to achieve:
I'm developing integration via plugin to third-party CRM, and admin have to fill text fields with data (client secret keys, etc). After he had submitted this form I acquire access and refresh token (which are hidden in admin UI), I want to show empty values or '***
' in admin UI for everyone but still be able to retrieve this values from LocalAPI.
I came up with next idea (field hook):
hooks: {
afterRead: [
args => {
if (args.req.headers['x-payload-localapi']) {
return args.value;
}
return 'The value of this field is visible only for developers.';
},
],
},
It works fine for admin UI, but I get
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'x-payload-localapi')
while retrieving values through LocalAPI.
Is there another way to do so?
I see there is
req.payloadAPI
property, but when I refresh admin UI it still says
local
... 🤔
So, basically I want to let users fill value once and it's gone for them, but not for developers, who can access it via LocalAPI.
Maybe I'm looking to the wrong way...
you should use access control here
the
req.payloadAPI
property is definitely working properly, but you might be seeing it run as
local
if you have hooks or similar that run and then retrieve a doc via local api
but if i were you, i'd use field-level access control. if you think about this, that's really what you are needing to do - - you need to restrict access to certain fields for your users
so maybe
update
and / or
read
access control should be utilized, letting themcreate
the value(s), but then not update them
you could certainly also use field-level hooks toobscure
the values, but the best way in that function would be to look at the
req.user
instead of a header
so at that point you'd have an access control idea running in a hook
Do field level hooks fire after collection's hooks?
Checking
req.user
sounds like a good idea, thanks! 🙂
If I use access something like this
{ read: () => false }
, then this field is hidden in UI even if I create new collection value.
Hm, looks like I have to introduce new role
Developer
and check that role in
access
prop if
req.user.role === Role.Developer
then show real DB values, in any other cases mangle them.
you should look at the operation code within Payload to get a handle on what runs when. We will be adding more lifecycle-based info to our docs, but until then, looking at the operation code is the best bet
that sounds right to me
