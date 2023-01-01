How to distinguish request between LocalAPI and REST API in field hooks?

Hello there! I'm digging deeper and deeper into PayloadCMS and I'm totally in love with it but still have some questions.

What I'm trying to achieve:

I'm developing integration via plugin to third-party CRM, and admin have to fill text fields with data (client secret keys, etc). After he had submitted this form I acquire access and refresh token (which are hidden in admin UI), I want to show empty values or '

' in admin UI for everyone but still be able to retrieve this values from LocalAPI.

I came up with next idea (field hook):

hooks: { afterRead: [ args => { if (args.req.headers['x-payload-localapi']) { return args.value; } return 'The value of this field is visible only for developers.'; }, ], },

It works fine for admin UI, but I get

Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'x-payload-localapi')

while retrieving values through LocalAPI.

Is there another way to do so?

I see there is

req.payloadAPI

property, but when I refresh admin UI it still says

local

... 🤔

So, basically I want to let users fill value once and it's gone for them, but not for developers, who can access it via LocalAPI.

Maybe I'm looking to the wrong way...