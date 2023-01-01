How to enable Top level await in PayloadCMS project?

When you initiate the payload cms project you get Target ES5, this does not support top level await.

I tried changing it to ES2022, ES2017, with module : ES2017 and moduleResolution : node and all sorts of combinations but the builds either fail or it crashes when you run it because of bad imports.

Has anybody here had any luck with changing the ts config to go beyond es5?

By the way the Use case is this:

Loading credentials from AWS SSM