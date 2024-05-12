Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

How to generate a sitemap xml file dynamically?

default discord avatar
anonymous63025 months ago
7

I want to generate a sitemap.xml file dynamically. I tried using "next-sitemap" package. However, it didn't detect any pages?

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    5 months ago

    Hey @Mayank Tamakuwala I suggest you take a look at this discussion and see if this helps in your case—



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/4920#discussioncomment-9097440
  • default discord avatar
    anonymous63025 months ago

    According to this, I need to add something to the docker file. I am not sure what I should add.



    I added this to the app directory.



    the content of route.ts is:



    export const dynamic = 'force-dynamic'



    Can you help me with this? @Sean

    Screenshot_2024-05-07_at_2.12.40_PM.png
  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04555 months ago
    https://nextjs.org/docs/app/api-reference/file-conventions/metadata/sitemap#generating-a-sitemap-using-code-js-ts

    it's not specific to Payload, you need to generate sitemap using this Next.js guide.


    You can get the data for sitemap with REST / GraphQL or Local API if using 3.0


    It could look like this



    import type { MetadataRoute } from 'next'

const serverUrl = 'https://domain.com'

export default async function sitemap(): MetadataRoute.Sitemap {
  const { docs: pages } = await fetch(`${serverUrl}/api/pages?limit=0`).then((res) => res.json())

  const { docs: posts } = await fetch(`${serverUrl}/api/posts?limit=0`).then((res) =>
    res.json(),
  )

  const sitemap: MetadataRoute.Sitemap = []

  for (const page of pages) {
    sitemap.push({
      changeFrequency: 'monthly',
      lastModified: page.updatedAt,
      priority: 1,
      url: `${serverUrl}/${page.slug === 'home' ? '' : page.slug}`,
    })
  }

  for (const post of posts) {
    sitemap.push({
      changeFrequency: 'monthly',
      lastModified: post.updatedAt,
      priority: 1,
      url: `${serverUrl}/posts/${post.slug}`,
    })
  }

  return sitemap
}
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    5 months ago

    thank you for jumping in here!

  • default discord avatar
    anonymous63025 months ago

    Where should I put this piece of code? Obviously, I have to edit it based on my requirement, but, where should it reside in the project? And how can I access the sitemap once its been generated.



    I already referred to this docs but didnt help much, as it doesn't incorporate payload

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04555 months ago

    this is a screenshot from Next.js docs, so you should put this into

    app/sitemap.ts
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    anonymous63025 months ago

    Worked!



    Thank you so much!

