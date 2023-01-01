How to handle relationship when record is deleted?

I noticed that there remains the relationship with the
id
when the actual record is deleted.
Is there any way to configure
cascade
on deletion?
So the record is removed from everywhere it is being used..
isn't it what 'depth' is supposed to do (haven't checked it on a delete though)?
Depth, as per my knowledge, is only used to retrieve relationship records. I'm using it for that purpose.
We plan on supporting this in the future.
Discussion here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/655
WIP PR here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/1209
You may be able to pull this hook code and get it to work for you:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/1209/files#diff-940fd22076f9f638d0ae100073d0c1b92b008755af9c62eb6812ae93f614e546
Hey @denolfe @dribbens is there any update on the cascading relationships PR? Would be awesome to get this merged in as we'd find it useful.
