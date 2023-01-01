How to handle seeding in production environment using Docker?

I'm wondering how to seed content (images and text) in a production environment I just set up using Docker. I'm using a multi-stage dockerfile that looks like this :
FROM node:18-alpine as base
FROM base as builder
WORKDIR /home/node
COPY package*.json ./
COPY . .
RUN yarn install
RUN yarn build
FROM base as runtime
ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=/home/node/dist/payload.config.js
ENV NODE_ENV=production
WORKDIR /home/node
COPY package*.json ./
RUN yarn install --production
COPY --from=builder /home/node/dist ./dist
COPY --from=builder /home/node/build ./build
EXPOSE 3000
CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]
In development to seed I use this in payload.config.ts:
onInit: async (payload) => {
if (process.env.PAYLOAD_SEED) {
await seed(payload);
}
}
However I don't think this would work in my production environment since I already build the code, so how would I tackle this? Thanks in advance!
@Twoxic Hmm, I think that it will still read the env file post-build (could be wrong).
Have you tried to see if it parses the env vars?
Where/how are you deploying? I would expect you to be able to set env vars for your runtime environment completely separate from your Dockerfile.
I'd expect any platform to have this ability, though can be a bit different between them
I was under the impression that it would tree-shake certain seed code, however that doesn't really make sense on second thoughts.
Got it to work, the only downside to this method is that after seeding you've got to re-deploy without the
PAYLOAD_SEED
environment variable; otherwise, in an event of a crash and reboot the application will attempt to reseed.
One other thing: I used used some
.png
and
.json
files in my seed. I've had to add those to
"copyfiles": "copyfiles -u 1 \"src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,jpeg,png,json,geojson}\" dist/",
in my
package.json
.
Correct, that is one downside. If you wanted this to be more robust, you could create some sort of collection that specifically stores whether a migration has run yet or not.
