How to handle seeding in production environment using Docker?

I'm wondering how to seed content (images and text) in a production environment I just set up using Docker. I'm using a multi-stage dockerfile that looks like this :

FROM node: 18 -alpine as base FROM base as builder WORKDIR /home/node COPY package*.json ./ COPY . . RUN yarn install RUN yarn build FROM base as runtime ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=/home/node/dist/payload.config.js ENV NODE_ENV=production WORKDIR /home/node COPY package*.json ./ RUN yarn install --production COPY --from=builder /home/node/dist ./dist COPY --from=builder /home/node/build ./build EXPOSE 3000 CMD [ "node" , "dist/server.js" ]

In development to seed I use this in payload.config.ts:

onInit : async (payload) => { if (process. env . PAYLOAD_SEED ) { await seed (payload); } }

However I don't think this would work in my production environment since I already build the code, so how would I tackle this? Thanks in advance!