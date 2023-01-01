how to import payload from non-root folder

when init payload from a different non root folder i get errors that collection cannot be found.

creating a mono-repo with payload and set a 'scrapper' folder with package.json file so my directory structure as follows:

.

├── dist

│ ├── blocks

│ ├── collections

│ ├── globals

│ ├── payload-types.js

│ ├── payload.config.js

│ ├── resolvers

│ └── server.js

├── nodemon.json

├── package.json

├── scrappers

│ ├── scrapper.mjs //--> Here i have import payload from 'payload';

│ ├── package.json

├── src

│ ├── blocks

│ ├── collections

│ ├── generated-schema.graphql

│ ├── globals

│ ├── payload-types.ts

│ ├── payload.config.ts

│ ├── resolvers

│ └── server.ts

├── tsconfig.json

└── yarn.lock

my package.json content:

... "scrapper:productlist": "PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=../dist/payload.config.js node scrapper.mjs" ...

and i am executing the yarn run scrapper:productlist from within the scrappers directory

what am i missing?