How to integrate SvelteKit and payloadCMS to use Local Api in SSR

hello fellows
I'm struggling to integrate SvelteKit and payloadCMS and use PayloadCMS Local Api in SSR, sure we can use GraphQL and Rest, but why not ussing Local Api
the problem I have (first problem lol) is a crash when start SvelteKit app
in
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
log of start
➜ Local: http://localhost:5173/
➜ Network: use --host to expose
➜ press h to show help
4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/lib/server/payload.ts
4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/lib/server/index.ts
4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/hooks.server.ts
4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/app.html
[03:37:59] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[03:37:59] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
4:37:59 AM [vite] Error when evaluating SSR module /src/lib/server/payload.ts:
|- /mnt/storage/Home/Documents/Development/Svelte/SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup/src/lib/server/payload.config.ts:1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
^^^^^^
SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
at internalCompileFunction (node:internal/vm:73:18)
at wrapSafe (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1176:20)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1218:27)
at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1308:10)
at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1117:32)
at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:958:12)
at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1141:19)
at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:110:...
maybe someone helps me to figure it,
for this I create a repo [SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup](https://github.com/koakh/SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup.git
) with some [NOTES.md](https://github.com/koakh/SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup/blob/main/NOTES.md
) of steps done
I try to figure it out by myself, but seems a node module problem
SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
any help will me appreciated
thanks fellow payloaders
I think you need to adjust some things in your tsconfig so that it doesn't complain, since payload itself uses commonjs and not esmodules. Not sure if vite needs something as well
If you ask chatgpt it should tell you what tsconfig flags it needs - try to experiment a bit with it. I can also check later what I used when I'm on my pc
https://github.com/HanielU/sk-trpc-payload
also worth to check this out. Your approach is interesting as you start payload from svelte. This repo does it the other way - starting sveltekit from payload
thanks @alessiogr
this reposk-trpc-payload
is in my radar for a long time, I play with it a weeks ago, and its awesome
greate work in this starter
I will try to figure it out from this repo and tweak
tsconfig.ts
, In fact I already try in yesterday, without success
I have one stupid question about this projectsk-trpc-payload
why we have tRPC and GraphQL configured in same project?
(with the awesome magic of houdini)
for me is great, this way I can use one or another 🙂
but must be a reason why we use GraphQL and LocalApi with tRPC .....
(I Think tRPC is using P.ayloadCMS Local Api, but I dont look at it yet)
....in same project, just curious, but yes we can opt for one or another
thanks fellow payloaders 🙂
I can't figure out how to use the commonjs payload dependency with vite/sveltekit like @alessiogr sugest,
I found something related here in this link
but I'm not sure if is useful
quote @alessiogr:I can also check later what I used when I'm on my pc
@alessiogr can you check in your pc for any clues, thanks budie
Hey @koakh , i'm also trying to figure out how to integrate Local API with sveltekit.
I had lots of problems like you're having, the solution i found was to use
.cjs
as the file extension for payload, and use
.cjs
for all collections files
hello @neo97
I try already use .cjs file extensions,
in despair, but without success,
do you have any example/repo that you can share?
or want to tweak this example repohttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1116758836204802189/1116767436025372752
and send PR
I think it will be very usefull for me and others to
thanks for you precious help @neo97
I tried to change this files
- src/lib/server/collections/Users.cjs
- src/lib/server/payload.cjs
- src/lib/server/payload.config.cjs (tried as .ts to)
but same error, must admit that this is tricky.....any help will be appreciated 🙂
seems that this is not a file extension solution, seems that it need some more tweaks for ex in tsconfig or vite config
At last I think I already solve the problem,
but the project is a bit hacked,
we must use js in payload related stuff (cjs files), with requires and module.exports and other crazy stuff,
in svelte we can use normal ts and svelte files
but it works with bellow snippet....thays a start
export const load = (async () => {
const result = await payloadClient.find({
collection: 'users',
depth: 2,
page: 1,
limit: 10,
// pass a `where` query here
where: {},
sort: '-title',
locale: 'en',
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
});
console.log(`result: [${JSON.stringify(result, undefined, 2)}]`);
return result;
}) satisfies PageServerLoad;
when I have a more elegant way, maybe with cts files or a sort of
I update my repo and leave a feedback here
thanks
