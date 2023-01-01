Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to integrate SvelteKit and payloadCMS to use Local Api in SSR

default discord avatar
koakh
5 months ago
4

hello fellows



I'm struggling to integrate SvelteKit and payloadCMS and use PayloadCMS Local Api in SSR, sure we can use GraphQL and Rest, but why not ussing Local Api



the problem I have (first problem lol) is a crash when start SvelteKit app


in

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';

log of start


  ➜  Local:   http://localhost:5173/
  ➜  Network: use --host to expose
  ➜  press h to show help
4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/lib/server/payload.ts
4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/lib/server/index.ts
4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/hooks.server.ts
4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/app.html
[03:37:59] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[03:37:59] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
4:37:59 AM [vite] Error when evaluating SSR module /src/lib/server/payload.ts:
|- /mnt/storage/Home/Documents/Development/Svelte/SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup/src/lib/server/payload.config.ts:1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
^^^^^^

SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
    at internalCompileFunction (node:internal/vm:73:18)
    at wrapSafe (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1176:20)
    at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1218:27)
    at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1308:10)
    at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1117:32)
    at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:958:12)
    at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1141:19)
    at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:110:...


maybe someone helps me to figure it,


for this I create a repo [SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup](

https://github.com/koakh/SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup.git

) with some [NOTES.md](

https://github.com/koakh/SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup/blob/main/NOTES.md

) of steps done



I try to figure it out by myself, but seems a node module problem

SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module

any help will me appreciated



thanks fellow payloaders

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    I think you need to adjust some things in your tsconfig so that it doesn't complain, since payload itself uses commonjs and not esmodules. Not sure if vite needs something as well



    If you ask chatgpt it should tell you what tsconfig flags it needs - try to experiment a bit with it. I can also check later what I used when I'm on my pc



    https://github.com/HanielU/sk-trpc-payload

    also worth to check this out. Your approach is interesting as you start payload from svelte. This repo does it the other way - starting sveltekit from payload

  • default discord avatar
    koakh
    5 months ago

    thanks @alessiogr


    this repo

    sk-trpc-payload

    is in my radar for a long time, I play with it a weeks ago, and its awesome


    greate work in this starter



    later I look at it again, and again

    I will try to figure it out from this repo and tweak

    tsconfig.ts

    , In fact I already try in yesterday, without success



    I have one stupid question about this project

    sk-trpc-payload



    why we have tRPC and GraphQL configured in same project?


    (with the awesome magic of houdini)


    for me is great, this way I can use one or another 🙂



    but must be a reason why we use GraphQL and LocalApi with tRPC .....


    (I Think tRPC is using P.ayloadCMS Local Api, but I dont look at it yet)


    ....in same project, just curious, but yes we can opt for one or another



    thanks fellow payloaders 🙂



    I can't figure out how to use the commonjs payload dependency with vite/sveltekit like @alessiogr sugest,

    I found something related here in this link


    https://kit.svelte.dev/faq#packages

    but I'm not sure if is useful



    quote @alessiogr:

    I can also check later what I used when I'm on my pc

    @alessiogr can you check in your pc for any clues, thanks budie

  • default discord avatar
    neo97
    5 months ago

    Hey @koakh , i'm also trying to figure out how to integrate Local API with sveltekit.


    I had lots of problems like you're having, the solution i found was to use

    .cjs

    as the file extension for payload, and use

    .cjs

    for all collections files

  • default discord avatar
    koakh
    5 months ago

    hello @neo97


    I try already use .cjs file extensions,


    in despair, but without success,


    do you have any example/repo that you can share?



    or want to tweak this example repo

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1116758836204802189/1116767436025372752

    and send PR



    I think it will be very usefull for me and others to


    thanks for you precious help @neo97



    I tried to change this files


    - src/lib/server/collections/Users.cjs


    - src/lib/server/payload.cjs


    - src/lib/server/payload.config.cjs (tried as .ts to)



    but same error, must admit that this is tricky.....any help will be appreciated 🙂



    seems that this is not a file extension solution, seems that it need some more tweaks for ex in tsconfig or vite config



    At last I think I already solve the problem,


    but the project is a bit hacked,



    we must use js in payload related stuff (cjs files), with requires and module.exports and other crazy stuff,


    in svelte we can use normal ts and svelte files



    but it works with bellow snippet....thays a start


    export const load = (async () => {
  const result = await payloadClient.find({
    collection: 'users',
    depth: 2,
    page: 1,
    limit: 10,
    // pass a `where` query here
    where: {},
    sort: '-title',
    locale: 'en',
    overrideAccess: false,
    showHiddenFields: true,
  });
  console.log(`result: [${JSON.stringify(result, undefined, 2)}]`);
  return result;
}) satisfies PageServerLoad;

    when I have a more elegant way, maybe with cts files or a sort of


    I update my repo and leave a feedback here



    thanks

