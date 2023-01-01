How to integrate SvelteKit and payloadCMS to use Local Api in SSR

hello fellows

I'm struggling to integrate SvelteKit and payloadCMS and use PayloadCMS Local Api in SSR, sure we can use GraphQL and Rest, but why not ussing Local Api

the problem I have (first problem lol) is a crash when start SvelteKit app

in

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';

log of start

➜ Local: http://localhost:5173/ ➜ Network: use --host to expose ➜ press h to show help 4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/lib/server/payload.ts 4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/lib/server/index.ts 4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/hooks.server.ts 4:37:59 AM [vite] page reload src/app.html [03:37:59] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully! [03:37:59] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... 4:37:59 AM [vite] Error when evaluating SSR module /src/lib/server/payload.ts: |- /mnt/storage/Home/Documents/Development/Svelte/SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup/src/lib/server/payload.config.ts:1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'; ^^^^^^ SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module at internalCompileFunction (node:internal/vm:73:18) at wrapSafe (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1176:20) at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1218:27) at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1308:10) at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1117:32) at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:958:12) at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1141:19) at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:110:...

maybe someone helps me to figure it,

for this I create a repo [SvelteKitPayloadCmsLocalApiSetup](

) with some [NOTES.md](

) of steps done

I try to figure it out by myself, but seems a node module problem

SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module

any help will me appreciated

thanks fellow payloaders