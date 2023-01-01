How to lengthen the notification/toast time?

It's quite hard for users (and me) to read and digest the error messages in them.
Hello @twoxic - I think currently the toast TTL is hard-coded on a per-instance basis. Check outhttps://github.com/search?q=repo%3Apayloadcms%2Fpayload+autoClose%3A+3000&type=code
You'll notice a 3 second duration on many of them, not sure what the default is when autoClose is omitted.
You could make a PR to add a global config option for admin toast duration! Otherwise, you may need to patch the file yourself.
@jacobsfletch may be able to confirm
@notchr I think you're spot on, I don't know that we expose any options for toast (somebody correct me if I'm wrong) but I think many would benefit from a feature like this
I believe hovering the toast does pause it, too
