Community Help

How to lengthen the notification/toast time?

default discord avatar
twoxic
last month
4

It's quite hard for users (and me) to read and digest the error messages in them.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Hello @twoxic - I think currently the toast TTL is hard-coded on a per-instance basis. Check out

    https://github.com/search?q=repo%3Apayloadcms%2Fpayload+autoClose%3A+3000&type=code

    You'll notice a 3 second duration on many of them, not sure what the default is when autoClose is omitted.



    You could make a PR to add a global config option for admin toast duration! Otherwise, you may need to patch the file yourself.



    @jacobsfletch may be able to confirm

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    last month

    @notchr I think you're spot on, I don't know that we expose any options for toast (somebody correct me if I'm wrong) but I think many would benefit from a feature like this



    I believe hovering the toast does pause it, too

