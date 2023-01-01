How to nest block into same block

Hi, suppose I have block named "Container". I want to have an option to have "Container" block as a child of "Container" block (nest block into same block).

Is there an recommended approach on how to do that? Thanks

Because we can't do that:

export const Container : Block = { slug : "container" , labels : { singular : "Kontejner" , plural : "Kontejnery" , }, fields : [ { label : "Komponenty" , labels : { singular : "Komponenta" , plural : "Komponenty" , }, name : "layout" , type : "blocks" , required : true , blocks : [ Container , ], }, ], };

I understand, we can do something like this to reuse fields and keep it a bit DRY and it would work, but isn't there really some better way?