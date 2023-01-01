DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

How to nest block into same block

default discord avatar
martafiixek
5 months ago
20

Hi, suppose I have block named "Container". I want to have an option to have "Container" block as a child of "Container" block (nest block into same block).



Is there an recommended approach on how to do that? Thanks



Because we can't do that: 



export const Container: Block = {
  slug: "container",
  labels: {
    singular: "Kontejner",
    plural: "Kontejnery",
  },
  fields: [
    {
      label: "Komponenty",
      labels: {
        singular: "Komponenta",
        plural: "Komponenty",
      },
      name: "layout",
      type: "blocks",
      required: true,
      blocks: [
        Container, // we can't use it before it's declared
      ],
    },
  ],
};


I understand, we can do something like this to reuse fields and keep it a bit DRY and it would work, but isn't there really some better way? 



const fields: Field[] = [
  {
    name: "width",
    label: "Šířka kontejneru",
    type: "radio",
    options: [
      {
        label: "Výchozí šířka",
        value: "default",
      },
      {
        label: "Rozšířená šířka",
        value: "extended",
      },
      {
        label: "Plná šířka",
        value: "full",
      },
    ],
    defaultValue: "default",
    admin: {
      layout: "horizontal",
    },
  },
  {
    name: "paddingY",
    label: "Horizontální odsazení",
    type: "radio",
    options: [
      { label: "Malé", value: "sm" },
      { label: "Střední", value: "md" },
      { label: "Velké", value: "lg" },
      { label: "Velmi velké", value: "xl" },
    ],
    defaultValue: "default",
    admin: {
      layout: "horizontal",
    },
  },
  colorField,
];

export const Container: Block = {
  slug: "container",
  labels: {
    singular: "Kontejner",
    plural: "Kontejnery",
  },
  fields: [
    ...fields,
    {
      label: "Komponenty",
      labels: {
        singular: "Komponenta",
        plural: "Komponenty",
      },
      name: "layout",
      type: "blocks",
      required: true,
      blocks: [
        Articles,
        Button,
        Columns,
        ContactForm,
        ContactSection,
        Divider,
        Faq,
        Features,
        Gallery,
        Heading,
        NumberedList,
        OwlCarousel,
        Content,
        SectionImage,
        Timeline,
        {
          slug: "container",
          labels: {
            singular: "Kontejner",
            plural: "Kontejnery",
          },
          fields: [...fields],
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hi @martafiixek - apologies for the delay, is this the method you've settled on? Reusing your fields as you have done above is a nice solution honestly although it may feel bulky

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek
    4 months ago

    Hi, yes - I settled on this method. Nesting containers works nicely with the Payload UI/UX and I can render the nested containers on the website with no problems. One minor thing I encountered today is this:



    When you want to use types for blocks in your frontend code, you can do this:


    type ButtonBlock = Extract<Page['layout'][0], { blockType: 'button' }>


    The above works. However, how can I use this approach to get type of a block with

    blockType === "articles"

    that is nested one level deeper?


    export interface Page {
  id: string;
  title: string;
  layout: (
    | {
        blockType: 'container';
        layout: (
          | {
              blockType: 'articles';
            }
          | {
              blockType: 'button';
            }
...


    Eg. block "articles" nested in "container" block? I mean, I tried every possible solution but every time I got "never" as a type 😦

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    hmm, it's a good question



    we have a roadmap item that will allow you to declare top-level interfaces for fields / blocks / etc - and then have those interfaces be re-used



    which is likely what will solve this in a permanent way for you as it is



    but in the interim, i feel like there should be a way to do this



    especially if you can first get the type of your

    ButtonBlock

    , and then use

    Extract

    against

    that

    type in the same way you did to get the

    ButtonBlock

    itself... in theory, it's no different, right?

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek
    4 months ago

    Thought the same thing, it shouldn't be different, however, somehow I can't make it work. When I try to do it like you suggest, I get

    never

    type, meaning the Extract utility doesn't "see" the

    blockType === "articles"


    So, I had to skip this and use an

    any

    type on all blocks that are deeply nested



    And I will try to make it work after I deliver the project to client



    I figured it out, gonna post a solution soon



    So, let's imagine this tree:



    - Container block


    - Columns block


    - Column block



    The correct way to get the type of a column block is like this:


    type ColumnBlock = Extract<
  Extract<
    Extract<Page["layout"][number], { blockType: "container" }>["layout"][number],
    { blockType: "columns" }
  >["layout"][number],
  { blockType: "column" }
>;


    Usage inside TSX below:


    import { WIDTH } from "./style";
import { Page } from "payload-types";

import { joinClassNames } from "utils/helper";

import { RenderBlocks } from "components/RenderBlocks";

type ColumnBlock = Extract<
  Extract<
    Extract<Page["layout"][number], { blockType: "container" }>["layout"][number],
    { blockType: "columns" }
  >["layout"][number],
  { blockType: "column" }
>;

const Column = ({ width, layout }: ColumnBlock) => {
  return (
    <div className={joinClassNames(WIDTH[width])}>
      <RenderBlocks blocks={layout} />
    </div>
  );
};

export default Column;


    Is it ugly? A bit. Does it work? Hell YEAH!



    Also, I sometimes tend to omit properties like

    blockType

    that are needed by Payload but not needed by the FE component itself.



    An example from a

    Button

    component:


    type ButtonBlockType = Partial<
  Omit<Extract<Page["layout"][0], { blockType: "button" }>, "blockType" | "link">
> & {
  link?: any;
};


    In the example above I also substituted the link property as I didn't want to think a lot about

    link.reference.value

    being string vs. the populated page or post (hope you understand what I mean) so I just set it as any (I know, demonic thing to do)



    But yeah, top level interface or type for a block would be nice thing to have ❤️

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    amazing



    this is a great interim solution for sure



    but yes, shortly, we will have the ability to define to-level interfaces for sure

