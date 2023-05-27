DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to perform validation on an image's dimensions in an upload collection?

sibergenome
2 months ago
4

I can't find any options in the documentation for uploads on how to add a validation error for an image's dimensions. Has anyone implemented this before? Any info in any demos, or hopefully some docs that I've missed?



Thanks!

    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    I believe you should use the hooks.beforeValidate to do this.


    Edit: I have now tested it 😄



     hooks: {
    beforeValidate: [
      (req): void => {
        const image = req.data;
        // Make sure uploaded image is big enough
        if (image && image.width < 640) {
          throw new Error('Image must be at least 640px wide');
        }
      },
    ],
  },


    sibergenome
    2 months ago

    Thanks heaps! Works smoothly and perfectly. I love a simple solution.

