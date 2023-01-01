How to populate Array of Upload with Local API create?

I have such a collection schema configured

const Models : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'models' , fields : [ { name : 'fullname' , type : 'text' , required : true , }, { name : 'images' , type : 'array' , label : 'Images' , fields : [ { name : 'src' , type : 'upload' , relationTo : 'media' , required : true , }, ] }, ],

But I can't figure out how to populate the images from the Local API create call. I'd really appreciate any help with this.