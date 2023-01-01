DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to populate Array of Upload with Local API create?

default discord avatar
BazZy
4 months ago
2

I have such a collection schema configured



// Models collection schema
const Models: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'models',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'fullname',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'images',
      type: 'array',
      label: 'Images',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'src',
          type: 'upload',
          relationTo: 'media',
          required: true,
        },
      ]
    },
  ],


But I can't figure out how to populate the images from the Local API create call. I'd really appreciate any help with this.



// Somewhere in the seeding task
type File = {
  data: Buffer;
  mimetype: string;
  name: string;
  size: number;
}

const uploaded: File = await fetchFromUrl(payload, url) // Returns File with Buffer

const model = await payload.create({
  collection: 'models',
  data: {
    fullname: 'Name',
    gender: 'female',
    // Here it fails
    // ↓↓↓↓↓↓
    // ↓↓↓↓↓↓
    images: [{ data: {}, file: uploaded }]
    // ↑↑↑↑↑↑
    // ↑↑↑↑↑↑
  }
})
  • default discord avatar
    user2249
    4 months ago

    I'm having a similar problem.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    You need to create the images in your uploads collection and then pass the id(s) from those created uploads to the field on your models collection.

