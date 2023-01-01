How to populate Array of Upload with Local API create?

I have such a collection schema configured
// Models collection schema
const Models: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'models',
fields: [
{
name: 'fullname',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'images',
type: 'array',
label: 'Images',
fields: [
{
name: 'src',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
required: true,
},
]
},
],
But I can't figure out how to populate the images from the Local API create call. I'd really appreciate any help with this.
// Somewhere in the seeding task
type File = {
data: Buffer;
mimetype: string;
name: string;
size: number;
}
const uploaded: File = await fetchFromUrl(payload, url) // Returns File with Buffer
const model = await payload.create({
collection: 'models',
data: {
fullname: 'Name',
gender: 'female',
// Here it fails
// ↓↓↓↓↓↓
// ↓↓↓↓↓↓
images: [{ data: {}, file: uploaded }]
// ↑↑↑↑↑↑
// ↑↑↑↑↑↑
}
})
I'm having a similar problem.
You need to create the images in your uploads collection and then pass the id(s) from those created uploads to the field on your models collection.
