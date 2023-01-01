DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to query a a value inside hasMany?

default discord avatar
johnmadrigal_
6 months ago
3

I have a field relationTo inside my collection that has hasMany. I'm trying to create a fetch query that can find a value inside of that field. How can I do that? Thanks

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    6 months ago

    is relationTo and array or a string?

  • default discord avatar
    johnmadrigal_
    5 months ago

    It a news tags, this is the sample news return



    {


    newsTitle: "Hello",


    ....


    tags: [


    {


    value: {


    title: "Tag name",


    ....


    }


    relationTo: "tags"


    },


    {


    ....


    }


    ]


    }



    I want to query tags item title if its the same with "Tag name"

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @johnmadrigal_ to clarify - you want to query your news collection and return documents based on the tags?



    That would look something like this:



      const posts = await payload.find({
    collection: 'posts',
    where: {
      'tags.name': {
        contains: 'Test', // Your tagname here
      },
    },
  });
