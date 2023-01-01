How to query all items, without pagination?

How to get all items without pagination?
Tried setting limit to 0 and -1.
Thanks
I’m not sure you can at the moment. You would have to query for at least 1 and then get the totalDocs from there and then query again for that number
I would expect
?limit=0
to return all documents. What behavior are you seeing?
Hmm, just tested this out. 0 doesn't appear to work how I'd expect. Could always pass 999
Might submit this as a bug, tbh
@denolfe this is what I do atm. Thanks, will create a bug
it looks like if i pass 0 it returns all documents, but i'm not seeing this documented anywhere and i can't find if the issue was closed. is this the way?
Also had to manually find the right value and 0 was fine.
We'll get it added into the documentation to help others, thanks for reporting 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.