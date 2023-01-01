DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to query all items, without pagination?

default discord avatar
4000degrees
9 months ago
6

How to get all items without pagination?


Tried setting limit to 0 and -1.


Thanks

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    I’m not sure you can at the moment. You would have to query for at least 1 and then get the totalDocs from there and then query again for that number

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    I would expect

    ?limit=0

    to return all documents. What behavior are you seeing?



    Hmm, just tested this out. 0 doesn't appear to work how I'd expect. Could always pass 999



    Might submit this as a bug, tbh

  • default discord avatar
    4000degrees
    9 months ago

    @denolfe this is what I do atm. Thanks, will create a bug

  • default discord avatar
    snackdex
    2 weeks ago

    it looks like if i pass 0 it returns all documents, but i'm not seeing this documented anywhere and i can't find if the issue was closed. is this the way?

  • default discord avatar
    cbratschi
    2 weeks ago

    Also had to manually find the right value and 0 was fine.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    We'll get it added into the documentation to help others, thanks for reporting 👍

