Community Help

How to remove "Payload Settings" from /admin/account

default discord avatar
br0nce10 months ago
10

I couldn't find a setting to remove this or change the title. Perhaps someone else here knows?



This works, but it's not very clean..


.payload-settings {
  display: none;
}


Similar issue on auth some fields are generated. With

useAPIKey

the option to create API key's aswell. I don't want the api key to be visible after creation. How do i hide it? How can I set the field access on fields that are created by payload?



Anyone knows? I'm still looking for an answer here

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm10 months ago

    "Payload Settings" is in the translations (core). You can override that value.

  • default discord avatar
    br0nce10 months ago

    But it's not possible to hide it?



    I'm asking, because I have various custom elements. They don't have translations and they also don't support properly dark mode.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    10 months ago

    You could target it with custom css and hide it that way

  • default discord avatar
    br0nce10 months ago

    I figured so much.. I feel like this should be possible. Thanks for the answer though!

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm10 months ago

    You could also override the view, removing the element.

  • default discord avatar
    br0nce10 months ago

    Hmm, I tried doing that but wasn't sucessful. I'll try that tomorrow again. Probably did something wrong there.

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm10 months ago

    In case you or anyone else decides to change the label, this is from the

    buildConfig

    of

    payload.config.ts

    :



    i18n: {
    fallbackLng: 'en', // default
    debug: false, // default
    resources: {
      en: {
        // override existing translation keys
        // https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/packages/payload/src/translations/en.json
        general: {
          payloadSettings: 'Settings',
          selectValue: 'Select',
        },
      },
    },
  },
  • default discord avatar
    herb37639 months ago

    Have you any recommendation on how to do this? If I'm unsuccessful I can just hide with CSS, but I'd rather not load any of the content

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm9 months ago

    To the best of my knowledge, the

    Payload Settings

    are stored in the browser; that is, the data is not fetched from the Payload API (like the User or Collection data).



    Have you tried to override the view yet? I have not, as hiding with CSS is more maintainable.

  • default discord avatar
    herb37639 months ago

    To be honest i'm not sure how to override the view. I'll probably just hide with CSS until I can do something better. Thanks 👍

