How to remove "Payload Settings" from /admin/account

I couldn't find a setting to remove this or change the title. Perhaps someone else here knows?
This works, but it's not very clean..
.payload-settings {
display: none;
}
Similar issue on auth some fields are generated. With
useAPIKey
the option to create API key's aswell. I don't want the api key to be visible after creation. How do i hide it? How can I set the field access on fields that are created by payload?
Anyone knows? I'm still looking for an answer here
"Payload Settings" is in the translations (core). You can override that value.
But it's not possible to hide it?
I'm asking, because I have various custom elements. They don't have translations and they also don't support properly dark mode.
You could target it with custom css and hide it that way
I figured so much.. I feel like this should be possible. Thanks for the answer though!
You could also override the view, removing the element.
Hmm, I tried doing that but wasn't sucessful. I'll try that tomorrow again. Probably did something wrong there.
In case you or anyone else decides to change the label, this is from the
buildConfig
of
payload.config.ts
:
i18n: {
fallbackLng: 'en', // default
debug: false, // default
resources: {
en: {
// override existing translation keys
// https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/packages/payload/src/translations/en.json
general: {
payloadSettings: 'Settings',
selectValue: 'Select',
},
},
},
},
Have you any recommendation on how to do this? If I'm unsuccessful I can just hide with CSS, but I'd rather not load any of the content
To the best of my knowledge, the
Payload Settings
are stored in the browser; that is, the data is not fetched from the Payload API (like the User or Collection data).
Have you tried to override the view yet? I have not, as hiding with CSS is more maintainable.
To be honest i'm not sure how to override the view. I'll probably just hide with CSS until I can do something better. Thanks 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.