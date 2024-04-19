how to render fields from the Form Builder Plugin

Basically I've got the Forms and Form submissions collection from the form Builder plugin up and running on the back end. I just don't know how to render it out in the front end. Currently using payload 2.0 on the back end and a separate nextjs with pages router and axios for the front end.
Most of the code in that example should help resolve the issue
Thank you for this, managed to render my form fields on the front end
Did you've any issues to render it on the front, it appears on live preview but I can't render it on the front, object is empty...
