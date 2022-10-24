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Community Help

How to Replace the Default AppHeader with a Custom One?

default discord avatar
abizareyhanlast year
7

Hi, I’m working on customizing the default app header in my project and would appreciate some advice. I’ve successfully replaced the sidebar navigation by updating

config.admin.components.Nav

with my custom component. However, I’m struggling to do the same for the header.



From what I’ve explored, the

config.admin.components.header

configuration only seems to accept an array of

CustomComponent

to render above the existing header, rather than replacing it entirely. Has anyone encountered this scenario or found a way to fully override the default header with a custom implementation?



Any insights, examples, or suggestions would be incredibly helpful! Thank you in advance for your time and expertise.

  • default discord avatar
    rubixvilast year
    @654031862146007055

    posted a very good example

    https://github.com/akhrarovsaid/payload-theme-quantum-leap
  • default discord avatar
    abizareyhanlast year

    Thank you for sharing the example, appreciate it! I just checked it, and it changes the header by using CSS and replacing small parts like the logo or user icon. This is great if I only want to change those small parts. But I want to replace the whole header completely, so I can customize it exactly how I want, without being limited to changing only small parts inside it.

  • default discord avatar
    zed0547last year

    If you want to replace the header outright then what I would do is define my own on the header components config and just display: none the actual default header



    It's doable

  • default discord avatar
    abizareyhanlast year

    Oh, that makes sense! I'll try that. Thanks

    @654031862146007055

    @187775044921982976
  • default discord avatar
    rubixvilast year

    surely there's a better way then display:none the original header right

  • default discord avatar
    abizareyhanlast year

    I tried this approach, and it kinda works! But I noticed the custom component gets added above the existing Payload elements (like the sidebar and main content). What I really want is to replace the default header entirely, so my custom header sits next to the sidebar (just like the original one does). But this approach is okay for now at least.



    Just tried a new approach, not sure if it's the cleanest way, but it does exactly what I wanted. I'm using

    createPortal

    to replace the

    app-header

    content, and now it fits my use case perfectly. Adding the code example here, just in case anyone else wanted to do the same.



    'use client';

import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { HeaderView } from './Header';
import { createPortal } from 'react-dom';

export const ReplaceAppHeader = () => {
    const [externalElement, setExternalElement] = useState<HTMLElement | null>(null);

    useEffect(() => {
        const element = document.querySelector('.app-header');
        if (element) {
            element.innerHTML = '';
            setExternalElement(element as HTMLElement);
        }
    }, []);

    if (!externalElement) return null;

    return createPortal(<HeaderView />, externalElement);
};
  • default discord avatar
    rubixvilast year

    Pretty cool dude

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