How to Replace the Default AppHeader with a Custom One?

Hi, I’m working on customizing the default app header in my project and would appreciate some advice. I’ve successfully replaced the sidebar navigation by updating
config.admin.components.Nav
with my custom component. However, I’m struggling to do the same for the header.
From what I’ve explored, the
config.admin.components.header
configuration only seems to accept an array of
CustomComponent
to render above the existing header, rather than replacing it entirely. Has anyone encountered this scenario or found a way to fully override the default header with a custom implementation?
Any insights, examples, or suggestions would be incredibly helpful! Thank you in advance for your time and expertise.
posted a very good examplehttps://github.com/akhrarovsaid/payload-theme-quantum-leap
Thank you for sharing the example, appreciate it! I just checked it, and it changes the header by using CSS and replacing small parts like the logo or user icon. This is great if I only want to change those small parts. But I want to replace the whole header completely, so I can customize it exactly how I want, without being limited to changing only small parts inside it.
If you want to replace the header outright then what I would do is define my own on the header components config and just display: none the actual default header
It's doable
Oh, that makes sense! I'll try that. Thanks@654031862146007055
@187775044921982976
surely there's a better way then display:none the original header right
I tried this approach, and it kinda works! But I noticed the custom component gets added above the existing Payload elements (like the sidebar and main content). What I really want is to replace the default header entirely, so my custom header sits next to the sidebar (just like the original one does). But this approach is okay for now at least.
Just tried a new approach, not sure if it's the cleanest way, but it does exactly what I wanted. I'm using
createPortal
to replace the
app-header
content, and now it fits my use case perfectly. Adding the code example here, just in case anyone else wanted to do the same.
'use client';
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { HeaderView } from './Header';
import { createPortal } from 'react-dom';
export const ReplaceAppHeader = () => {
const [externalElement, setExternalElement] = useState<HTMLElement | null>(null);
useEffect(() => {
const element = document.querySelector('.app-header');
if (element) {
element.innerHTML = '';
setExternalElement(element as HTMLElement);
}
}, []);
if (!externalElement) return null;
return createPortal(<HeaderView />, externalElement);
};
Pretty cool dude
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