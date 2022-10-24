How to Replace the Default AppHeader with a Custom One?

Hi, I’m working on customizing the default app header in my project and would appreciate some advice. I’ve successfully replaced the sidebar navigation by updating

config.admin.components.Nav

with my custom component. However, I’m struggling to do the same for the header.

From what I’ve explored, the

config.admin.components.header

configuration only seems to accept an array of

CustomComponent

to render above the existing header, rather than replacing it entirely. Has anyone encountered this scenario or found a way to fully override the default header with a custom implementation?

Any insights, examples, or suggestions would be incredibly helpful! Thank you in advance for your time and expertise.