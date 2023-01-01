DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
how to Serialize lexical editor in payloadcms?

default discord avatar
dasmergo
2 months ago
13

hello i added default lexical serializer to my payload project but have no idea where to call it?


can any one help me with this?



http://up44.ir/previews/8e60d31956d7c0510feb91aef198d914.png


http://up44.ir/previews/995b1ae90a3222376acb2b6d57af4d7c.png


i have so bad connection due to Iranian government censorship so i uploaded the images somewhere else -_-

  • default discord avatar
    linobino1
    2 months ago

    You should call the serializer in your frontend. It's meant to serialize the data of a lexical field to html.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    What linobino1 said! An alternative solution would be serializing it directly in an AfterRead hook, so that you won't have to do it in the front end anymore / so that the frontend receives the full html string.



    Just gotta make sure not to do that for admin panel visits & only for API calls though, as that would unnecessary slow down the admin panel

  • default discord avatar
    58bits
    2 months ago

    @dasmergo Is your front end React? If so this might help....

    https://gist.github.com/58bits/a6dc5d7d2f7297c6816deb2131835c14


    It will be included in the Lexical plugin for Payload soon.

  • default discord avatar
    dasmergo
    2 months ago

    thanks for your response, I'm using the mighty 😄 NextJS



    i think there is no difference for this purpose

  • default discord avatar
    58bits
    2 months ago

    It will be there as an example React serializer that you can use in any React frontend.

  • default discord avatar
    dasmergo
    2 months ago

    nice

  • default discord avatar
    58bits
    2 months ago

    @dasmergo The example ReactSerializer can be found here...

    https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload-plugin-lexical/tree/develop/serialize-example

    - although not 100% complete, it might help in getting started.

  • default discord avatar
    dasmergo
    2 months ago

    thanks

