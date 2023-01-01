How to set expiration limit for forgotpassword token ?

How to change expiration limit for forgot password token from 1 hour ?
@Veera26 According to the source, the options for forgotPassword are as follows:
export type Arguments = {
collection: Collection
data: {
email: string
[key: string]: unknown
}
disableEmail?: boolean
expiration?: number
req: PayloadRequest
}
reference:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/auth/operations/forgotPassword.ts
Lucky for you, the default is one hour
user.resetPasswordExpiration = expiration || Date.now() + 3600000; // 1 hour
OKay thanks
I will look into it
