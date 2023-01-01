DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to set expiration limit for forgotpassword token ?

default discord avatar
Veera26
5 months ago
6

How to change expiration limit for forgot password token from 1 hour ?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    @Veera26 According to the source, the options for forgotPassword are as follows:


    export type Arguments = {
  collection: Collection
  data: {
    email: string
    [key: string]: unknown
  }
  disableEmail?: boolean
  expiration?: number
  req: PayloadRequest
}


    reference:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/auth/operations/forgotPassword.ts


    Lucky for you, the default is one hour



      user.resetPasswordExpiration = expiration || Date.now() + 3600000; // 1 hour
  • default discord avatar
    Veera26
    5 months ago

    OKay thanks



    I will look into it

