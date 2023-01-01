How to show specific (and not all) collections in RichText Link modal?

The RichText Link modal has this field called
Choose a document to link to
and it shows all the available collections/records in the dropdown.
Is there a way where I can only specify the collections which should be shown here?
I don't see any documentation on this functionality.https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text
@jacobsfletch @jarrod69420
My initial guess that it displays based on your permissions
But it should be modified to allow you to further refine what is shown
@face44 this is more of a feature request I think. Add it to our github discussions here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/categories/feature-requests-ideas
