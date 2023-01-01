DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to show specific (and not all) collections in RichText Link modal?

3 months ago
The RichText Link modal has this field called

Choose a document to link to

and it shows all the available collections/records in the dropdown.



Is there a way where I can only specify the collections which should be shown here?

