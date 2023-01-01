DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to trigger "forgot password" flow through local API

default discord avatar
moritz
5 months ago
3

I am trying this


await payload.forgotPassword({
  collection: "users",
  data: {
    email,
  },
});


but this gives me following error:


TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'config')
    at forgotPassword (/Users/user/directory/node_modules/payload/src/auth/operations/forgotPassword.ts:51:9)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)


reseting the password via the

/admin/forgot

works without a problem though. So it cannot be my email setup I guess.



Anyone an idea?

