How to trigger "forgot password" flow through local API

I am trying this

await payload. forgotPassword ({ collection : "users" , data : { email, }, });

but this gives me following error:

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'config') at forgotPassword (/Users/user/directory/node_modules/payload/src/auth/operations/forgotPassword.ts:51:9) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)

reseting the password via the

/admin/forgot

works without a problem though. So it cannot be my email setup I guess.

Anyone an idea?